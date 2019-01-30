Tekashi 6ix9ine rats out former associate in Chief Keef shooting: Report

Kintea McKenzie with Tekashi 6ix9ine

Snitches may get stitches, but given the lengthy prison sentence Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing, that’s probably the least of his worries.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine has provided prosecutors with information pertaining to the attempted shooting of fellow rapper Chief Keef in June 2018. Video allegedly showing 6ix9ine ordering a hit on Keef surfaced on TMZ late last year, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into his involvement. In turn, 6ix9ine reportedly identified his former associate, Kintea McKenzie (aka Kooda B), as the triggerman.



Based off of the information provided by 6ix9ine, McKenzie has been formally indicted. Prosecutors believe McKenzie was paid $10,000 to shoot Keef, according to TMZ.

Two other former 6ix9ine associates, Anthony Ellison and Denard Butler, have also been arrested in connection with the shooting and were formally charged in a New York City court on Wednesday.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently awaiting trial on federal charges including armed robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug distribution. His lawyer has said the 22-year-old rapper is “completely innocent of all charges brought against him” and added that “an entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise.”