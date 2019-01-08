First photo of Tekashi 6ix9ine in prison released by girlfriend

Tekashi 6ix9ine's first photo in prison

Since November, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sitting in a federal prison as he awaits his trial on federal racketeering charges. There’s been several rumors about the rapper’s well-being behind bars; 6ix9ine, an alleged member of the 9 Trey Gangsta Bloods, was reportedly confronted by inmates affiliated with the rival Crips gang and he was subsequently transferred to a different prison. All the while, his attorney has attempted to secure him bail, claiming that the rapper’s life is “being threatened.”

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, 6ix9ine was in good spirits when he was visited by his girlfriend Jade on Monday. Jade snapped a photo of the couple together, which marked the first image of 6ix9ine we’ve seen since he entered prison. “He’s good luv,” she wrote to caption the photo.



Tekashi 6ix9ine’s federal trial is expected to begin in September 2019. If found guilty on the charges, he faces a minimum of 32 years to a maximum of life in prison.