The 1975 announce 2019 North American tour dates

The 1975 surprised plenty of critics when they dropped A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships last year. With one of the best records of the year — which featured one of the best tracks of the year in “Love It If We Made It” — they ascended the ranks of millennial fan factories to become respected torch bearers for modern pop rock. That rise means access to some bigger venues and more tickets sales, something the Manchester act is making the most of with a newly expanded North American tour itinerary.
The band has added a handful of dates to their previously announced 2019 schedule. Newly added stops include Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Richmond, Virginia. This is all in addition to appearances at a number of festivals, including Governors Ball, Coachella, and Hangout.
Find the complete list of dates — which includes a massive number on international shows — below. You can get tickets here.
The 1975 2019 Tour Dates:
01/18 – London, UK @ The O2
01/19 – London, UK @ The O2
01/21 – Exeter, UK @ Westpoint
01/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
01/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
01/25 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena
03/16-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
03/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex *
03/22-23 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte
03/28 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionco Festival
03/29-31 @ Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/29-31 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/02 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionco Festival
04/04 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador
04/05-07 – Saõ Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/05-07 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *^
04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint *^
04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *^
04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *^
04/25 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *^
04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *^
04/27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *^
04/29 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center *^
04/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^
05/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^
05/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *^
05/04 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *^
05/06 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Event Amphitheater *^
05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *^
05/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^
05/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom *^
05/11 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooks Amphitheatre *^
05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center *^
05/14 – Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion *^
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *^
05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^
05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *^
05/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^
05/22 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live! *^
05/29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
05/30 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^
06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
06/07-09 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/07-09 – Nüremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/05-07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival
07/11 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/18 – Meco Sesimbra, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/18-21 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
07/26 – Salagriva-Trencin, LV @ Positivus Festival
08/06 – Vilnius, LT @ Vingio Parkas
08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/10-11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well
08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions
09/06 – Seoul, KR @ TBD
09/08 – Hong Kong, HK @ TBD
09/11 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
09/13 – Bangkok, TH @ Thunderdome
09/16 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
09/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
09/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
09/21 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre
09/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
09/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre Theatre
09/27 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
* = w/ Pale Waves
^ = w/ No Rome
The 1975 have also shared a lyrics video for “I Like America & America Likes Me”, which you can watch below.