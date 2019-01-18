The 1975 announce 2019 North American tour dates

The 1975, photo by Philip Cosores

The 1975 surprised plenty of critics when they dropped A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships last year. With one of the best records of the year — which featured one of the best tracks of the year in “Love It If We Made It” — they ascended the ranks of millennial fan factories to become respected torch bearers for modern pop rock. That rise means access to some bigger venues and more tickets sales, something the Manchester act is making the most of with a newly expanded North American tour itinerary.

The band has added a handful of dates to their previously announced 2019 schedule. Newly added stops include Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Richmond, Virginia. This is all in addition to appearances at a number of festivals, including Governors Ball, Coachella, and Hangout.



Find the complete list of dates — which includes a massive number on international shows — below. You can get tickets here.

The 1975 2019 Tour Dates:

01/18 – London, UK @ The O2

01/19 – London, UK @ The O2

01/21 – Exeter, UK @ Westpoint

01/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

01/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

01/25 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena

03/16-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex *

03/22-23 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte

03/28 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionco Festival

03/29-31 @ Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/29-31 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/02 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionco Festival

04/04 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador

04/05-07 – Saõ Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/05-07 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *^

04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint *^

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *^

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium *^

04/25 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *^

04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *^

04/27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *^

04/29 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center *^

04/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^

05/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

05/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *^

05/04 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *^

05/06 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Event Amphitheater *^

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *^

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

05/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom *^

05/11 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooks Amphitheatre *^

05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center *^

05/14 – Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion *^

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *^

05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *^

05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

05/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^

05/22 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live! *^

05/29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena ^

06/01 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/07-09 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/07-09 – Nüremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/05-07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival

07/11 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/18 – Meco Sesimbra, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/18-21 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/26 – Salagriva-Trencin, LV @ Positivus Festival

08/06 – Vilnius, LT @ Vingio Parkas

08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/10-11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well

08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions

09/06 – Seoul, KR @ TBD

09/08 – Hong Kong, HK @ TBD

09/11 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

09/13 – Bangkok, TH @ Thunderdome

09/16 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre

09/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

09/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

09/21 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre

09/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

09/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre Theatre

09/27 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

* = w/ Pale Waves

^ = w/ No Rome

The 1975 have also shared a lyrics video for “I Like America & America Likes Me”, which you can watch below.