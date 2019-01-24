The Avett Brothers announce 2019 US tour dates

The Avett Brothers, photo by Philip Cosores

The Avett Brothers have mapped out an extensive US tour stretching from early March through the end of September.

The 38-date jaunt consists of headlining shows alongside Lake Street Dive, Trampled By Turtles, and Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, as well as festival appearances at Bonnaroo and KAABOO Texas.



Take a look at the full schedule below. Tickets are available here.

The Avett Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:

03/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/09 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

03/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

03/12 – Mobile, FL @ Saenger Theatre

03/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

03/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

04/19-21 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Festival

04/20 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

04/28 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest

05/10 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater $

05/11 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater #

05/12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/16 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater

05/17 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

05/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/23 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

05/24 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

05/25 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/09 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/03 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater *

07/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox

08/10 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge ^

08/11 – Salem, OR @ LB Day Amp *

08/13 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

08/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

08/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

08/18 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/23 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre *

08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

09/21 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

$ = w/ Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real

# = w/ Trombone Shorty

* = w/ Lake Street Dive

^ = w/ Lake Street Dive & Trampled by Turtles

The Avett Brothers recently released two new songs, “Roses and Sacrifice” and “Trouble Letting Go”, in anticipation of new music in 2019. Listen to both below.