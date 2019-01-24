The Avett Brothers announce 2019 US tour dates

The Avett Brothers have mapped out an extensive US tour stretching from early March through the end of September.
The 38-date jaunt consists of headlining shows alongside Lake Street Dive, Trampled By Turtles, and Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, as well as festival appearances at Bonnaroo and KAABOO Texas.
Take a look at the full schedule below. Tickets are available here.
The Avett Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:
03/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/09 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
03/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
03/12 – Mobile, FL @ Saenger Theatre
03/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
03/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
04/19-21 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Festival
04/20 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
04/28 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest
05/10 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater $
05/11 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater #
05/12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas
05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/16 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater
05/17 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
05/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/23 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/24 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/25 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/09 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/03 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater *
07/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox
08/10 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge ^
08/11 – Salem, OR @ LB Day Amp *
08/13 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *
08/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/18 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/23 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre *
08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
09/21 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^
$ = w/ Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real
# = w/ Trombone Shorty
* = w/ Lake Street Dive
^ = w/ Lake Street Dive & Trampled by Turtles
The Avett Brothers recently released two new songs, “Roses and Sacrifice” and “Trouble Letting Go”, in anticipation of new music in 2019. Listen to both below.