Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The Avett Brothers announce 2019 US tour dates

The 38-date outing kicks off in March and includes several festival appearances

by
on January 24, 2019, 10:31am
0 comments
The Avett Brothers, photo by Philip Cosores
The Avett Brothers, photo by Philip Cosores

The Avett Brothers have mapped out an extensive US tour stretching from early March through the end of September.

The 38-date jaunt consists of headlining shows alongside Lake Street Dive, Trampled By Turtles, and Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, as well as festival appearances at Bonnaroo and KAABOO Texas.

Take a look at the full schedule below. Tickets are available here.

The Avett Brothers 2019 Tour Dates:
03/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/09 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
03/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
03/12 – Mobile, FL @ Saenger Theatre
03/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
03/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
04/19-21 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420 Festival
04/20 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
04/28 – Wilkesboro, NC @ MerleFest
05/10 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater $
05/11 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater #
05/12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas
05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/16 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater
05/17 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
05/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/23 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/24 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
05/25 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/09 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/03 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater *
07/09 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
07/12 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox
08/10 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge ^
08/11 – Salem, OR @ LB Day Amp *
08/13 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *
08/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
08/18 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/23 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre *
08/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
09/21 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

$ = w/ Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real
# = w/ Trombone Shorty
* = w/ Lake Street Dive
^ = w/ Lake Street Dive & Trampled by Turtles

The Avett Brothers recently released two new songs, “Roses and Sacrifice” and “Trouble Letting Go”, in anticipation of new music in 2019. Listen to both below.

Previous Story
Vampire Weekend unveil two tracks from new album Father of the Bride: Stream
Next Story
Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers debut Better Oblivion Community Center with unique Colbert performance: Watch
No comments