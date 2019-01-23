Matthew McConaughey gets weird in red band trailer for The Beach Bum: Watch

The Beach Bum (Neon)

There’s a lot of anticipation swirling around The Beach Bum, Harmony Korine’s first feature since Spring Breakers stormed onto the scene and declared itself an instant cult classic six years ago. It’s tough to imagine a more perfect marriage of artist and performer than the film offers, marrying Korine’s knack for capturing the simultaneous natural beauty and neon filth of coastal Florida with Matthew McConaughey’s maverick star persona. Plus, if you’ve ever read into the actor’s legal history, his characterization of Moondog might not be entirely that far off.

The latest red-band trailer for the upcoming film offers a more detailed look at Moondog’s journey through psychedelics, pounds of marijuana, and his attempts to better himself before either the law or his own indiscretions catch up with him. It’s always a little ridiculous to declare a movie cult before it even comes out, but with such gifts as McConaughey sipping PBR out of a dog bowl and joints the size of forearms decking out the trailer, we have a feeling that The Beach Bum is going to be a certain sect of the population’s favorite movie of 2019.



Co-starring Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Jimmy Buffett, Martin Lawrence, and Zac Efron, The Beach Bum will make its premiere at this year’s SXSW before hitting theaters on March 29th. In the meantime, check out the decidedly NSFW trailer for yourself.