The Boys take on the world’s worst superheroes in first trailer for new Amazon series: Watch

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Imagine if the Justice League were all insufferable dickheads. You might already be of this opinion, depending on what you think of Batman’s or Superman’s various adventures, but in the world of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys, that’s how it actually works.

The Seven reign over all, and exist as some of the biggest celebrities in the world, despite their general recklessness as “heroes.” They’re far more interested in the fame, fortune, and power of celebrity, which means that somebody has to keep them in check. Enter The Boys.



Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke have been working on their TV adaptation of the beloved comic series for years, and at last, Amazon Prime will bring the revisionist superhero tale to vivid, bloody life. In the show, “The Boys” are a rogue series of vigilantes (and CIA affiliates) who exist to control The Seven, contain their worst impulses, and even step in to get involved when they have to. Karl Urban, Jennifer Esposito, Erin Moriarty, and Elisabeth Shue will serve among the honorable damned, in what’s sure to be another deeply unusual comic adaptation from the producing team that brought you AMC’s Preacher.

While there’s not yet a set release date for the series, Rogen released the first full trailer for The Boys on Twitter this afternoon. It offers a closer albeit quick look at what the warped take on the Marvel Era has to offer, and it’s one we’ll surely be watching closely in the months to come.