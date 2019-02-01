The Chemical Brothers detail new album, No Geography, premiere “Got To Keep On”: Stream

The Chemical Brothers, photo by Hamish Brown

The Chemical Brothers have been teasing their ninth studio album No Geography for the past five months. We’ve heard the comeback sounds of first single “Free Yourself” and got livid with its follow-up “MAH”. Now, they’re back with “Got to Keep On”.

Fueled by seasonal bells and staccato percussion, “Got to Keep On” proves three time’s the charm, grooving with an incandescent glow that should recall those balmy nights at the arcades circa 1992. It’s neon distilled into pure adrenalized electronica.



Stream below.

What’s more, we finally have an album cover, a tracklist, and, yes, a goddamn release date for No Geography. Due out April 12th via Astralwerks, the album is currently available for pre-order, and those who grab it now get all three tracks immediately.

Peep the cover art and tracklist below. No Geography marks the follow-up to 2015’s Born in the Echoes.

No Geography Artwork:

No Geography Tracklist:

01. Eve Of Destruction

02. Bango

03. No Geography

04. Got To Keep On

05. Gravity Drops

06. The Universe Sent Me

07. We’ve Got To Try

08. Free Yourself

09. MAH

10. Catch Me I’m Falling