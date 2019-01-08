The Coathangers announce new album, The Devil You Know, share “Bimbo”: Stream

The Coathangers, photo by Matt Odom

Atlanta-bred punk rockers The Coathangers are prepping to release a new album called The Devil You Know. Due out March 8th through Suicide Squeeze, the LP serves as the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed Nosebleed Weekend.

Recorded at Laurel Canyon’s Valentine Studios with assistance from Nic Jodoin, the forthcoming effort is said to be The Coathangers’ most cohesive, with all three band members offering up their own unique talents in equal measure.



“I don’t care what our previous image was. That’s not us now,” guitarist/vocalist Julia Kugel explained in a press statement. “I feel like this is an introduction to what we are now.”

Our first look at this new iteration of the band comes with “Bimbo”, the album’s opening track and catchy, crunchy lead single. Check it out below via its accompanying music video, which was shot and directed by The Coathangers and Mackenzie Sutch.

The Devil You Know Artwork:

The Devil You Know Tracklist:

01. Bimbo

02. 5 Farms

03. Crimson Telephone

04. Hey Buddy

05. Step Back

06. Stranger Danger

07. F the NRA

08. Memories

09. Last Call

10. Stasher

11. Lithium

In support of The Devil You Know, the trio will hit the road for a North American tour beginning January 25th. Their full itinerary is below.

The Coathangers 2019 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic

02/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Marty’s on Newport

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/22 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

02/24 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

02/26 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Lounge

02/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/01 – Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown

03/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

03/05 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

03/06 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/04 – Birmingham, AB @ Saturn

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/IN

04/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

04/07 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe

04/14 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

04/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

04/18 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/19 – Washington, DC @ DC9

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts