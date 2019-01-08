The Coathangers announce new album, The Devil You Know, share “Bimbo”: Stream

Atlanta-bred punk rockers The Coathangers are prepping to release a new album called The Devil You Know. Due out March 8th through Suicide Squeeze, the LP serves as the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed Nosebleed Weekend.
Recorded at Laurel Canyon’s Valentine Studios with assistance from Nic Jodoin, the forthcoming effort is said to be The Coathangers’ most cohesive, with all three band members offering up their own unique talents in equal measure.
“I don’t care what our previous image was. That’s not us now,” guitarist/vocalist Julia Kugel explained in a press statement. “I feel like this is an introduction to what we are now.”
Our first look at this new iteration of the band comes with “Bimbo”, the album’s opening track and catchy, crunchy lead single. Check it out below via its accompanying music video, which was shot and directed by The Coathangers and Mackenzie Sutch.
The Devil You Know Artwork:
The Devil You Know Tracklist:
01. Bimbo
02. 5 Farms
03. Crimson Telephone
04. Hey Buddy
05. Step Back
06. Stranger Danger
07. F the NRA
08. Memories
09. Last Call
10. Stasher
11. Lithium
In support of The Devil You Know, the trio will hit the road for a North American tour beginning January 25th. Their full itinerary is below.
The Coathangers 2019 Tour Dates:
01/25 – Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic
02/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Marty’s on Newport
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/22 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
02/24 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
02/26 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Lounge
02/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/01 – Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown
03/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
03/05 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
03/06 – Boise, ID @ Olympic
03/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/04 – Birmingham, AB @ Saturn
04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/IN
04/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
04/07 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe
04/14 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz
04/15 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
04/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
04/18 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/19 – Washington, DC @ DC9
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts