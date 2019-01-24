The Lost Boys TV series finally a go at The CW

Back in 2016, it was reported that The CW was interested in turning Joel Schumacher’s horror comedy The Lost Boys into an anthology television series from writer Rob Thomas. Ultimately, though, the network passed on the pilot.

However, they didn’t exactly close the door on those California vamps, and as Deadline reports, they’re now back in the slaying business, thanks to some reworking by Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy writer Heather Mitchell.



Here’s the logline:

“Welcome to sunny seaside Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat…and a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.”

So, basically, it’s just the movie again, which is fine, but hardly a reinvention. If you recall, Thomas’ vision was for it to run for seven seasons and span 70 years, starting in San Francisco during 1967’s Summer of Love and moving forward in time.

We’ll see how this one fares, but it sounds like this could easily be another reconfiguration of their ultra-popular Riverdale reboot. Given how successful that series has been for the network, it’s not surprising they would try to dress it up again under new IP.

Just as long as this guy returns…

[cos-videojs-footer id=”decades1987topmovies-1505841044511,bladevideofinal-1544213091082,areyouafraidofthedark-1502815098667,cossteph1-1501859611596,quentintarantino5-1513021071785″]