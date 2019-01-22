The Mountain Goats announce 2019 North American tour

The Mountain Goats closed out 2018 with a surprise EP titled Hex of Infinite Binding. Fans will be delighted to hear that the John Darnielle-led folk outfit will be delivering even more new music in the new year, according to a press statement. In anticipation of this incoming material, The Mountain Goats have mapped out a North American tour.
“Good people of the Mountain Goatsmassive, we are pleased to report that we have sojourned for a season in the cave upon the hillside where the ancient crystals tremble; and have returned from thence with much news, of which you will all be soon made aware,” Darnielle remarked in a statement. “The first bit of this news is that we are going to tour like wild hounds.”
The new trek officially begins April 26th at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC and runs until September 18th. Darnielle & co. are expected to play back-to-back nights in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. They’ll also hit cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Memphis, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles.
Consult the full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The Mountain Goats 2019 Tour Dates:
04/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/27 – Milton, DE @ Dogfish Head
04/28 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theater
04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/01 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
05/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery
05/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
05/13 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk Chumley
05/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
08/29 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter
08/30 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
08/31 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
09/01 – Spokane, WA @ The Bing Crosby Theater
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver
09/07 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Alladin
09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
09/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
The Mountain Goats’ last full-length album, Goths, came in May 2017. Revisit one of its singles, “Rain in Soho”: