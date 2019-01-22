The Mountain Goats announce 2019 North American tour

The Mountain Goats, photo by Philip Cosores

The Mountain Goats closed out 2018 with a surprise EP titled Hex of Infinite Binding. Fans will be delighted to hear that the John Darnielle-led folk outfit will be delivering even more new music in the new year, according to a press statement. In anticipation of this incoming material, The Mountain Goats have mapped out a North American tour.

“Good people of the Mountain Goatsmassive, we are pleased to report that we have sojourned for a season in the cave upon the hillside where the ancient crystals tremble; and have returned from thence with much news, of which you will all be soon made aware,” Darnielle remarked in a statement. “The first bit of this news is that we are going to tour like wild hounds.”



The new trek officially begins April 26th at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC and runs until September 18th. Darnielle & co. are expected to play back-to-back nights in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. They’ll also hit cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Memphis, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles.

Consult the full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The Mountain Goats 2019 Tour Dates:

04/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/27 – Milton, DE @ Dogfish Head

04/28 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theater

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/01 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

05/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery

05/11 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

05/13 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk Chumley

05/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

08/29 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter

08/30 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

08/31 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

09/01 – Spokane, WA @ The Bing Crosby Theater

09/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Vancouver

09/07 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Alladin

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

09/16 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

The Mountain Goats’ last full-length album, Goths, came in May 2017. Revisit one of its singles, “Rain in Soho”: