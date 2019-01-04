Ingrid Michaelson turning The Notebook into a Broadway musical

The Notebook (New Line Cinema)

It’s been nearly 15 years since The Notebook hit theaters and people still can’t get enough of it. Nick Cassavetes’ 2004 adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel has come to define the term “romance” for an entire era, prompting millions of young men to grow beards, row around in paddle boats, and pine for the “one who got away.” Okay, maybe not, but the movie’s certainly inspired a number of people.

One person is Ingrid Michaelson, who wants to turn the romantic drama into a Broadway musical. Yes, according to Broadway News, the folk singer is working on music and lyrics for a show that’s being written by This is Us supervising producer Bekah Brunstetter and produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in association with Sparks himself.



“From day one, Ingrid and Bekah have had a clear vision for the show, and even at this early stage, it has proven to be an exceptionally exciting and fruitful collaboration,” McCollum and Deutsch said in a joint statement.

“The story sings to me so perfectly,” Michaelson also said in the press release. “I actually started writing that very night of the first meeting, before I even had the job! I cannot wait for the world to hear these characters come to life in a musical way.”

(Read: A Guide to the Insanity of Nicholas Sparks)

Michaelson’s brush with Broadway came in 2017 with her debut in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. More recently, she released a ’50s-inspired Christmas album titled Songs for the Season, which she discussed at great lengths on our tri-weekly podcast series, Kyle Meredith With… Stream that conversation below.

