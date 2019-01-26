Man saves woman with CPR he learned from watching The Office

Steve Carell performing CPR in The Office (NBC)

It seems as if everyone’s watching The Office these days. Your friends. Your parents. That guy behind the counter at the Stop ‘n’ Shop. Everyone. That’s probably a good thing, though, at least if we’re to consider this astounding hero’s tale.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, a man in Tucson credits Michael Scott (Steve Carell) for helping him save an unconscious woman with CPR, and what makes this story even crazier is that he even shares a last name with the iconic character.



As the paper reports, Cross Scott, a lead technician at a nearby auto shop, had been test-driving a customer’s car on January 11th when he came across a white sedan drifting by the side of the road with its hazard lights on.

Once he pulled over, Scott noticed there was a woman slumped over the wheel. Being without a cell phone, he immediately reacted, placing a rock in front of the car, breaking her car window after she failed to respond, and checking her pulse.

(Read: The Office’s Top 20 Episodes)

By then, two women had already pulled over to assist Scott and finally call 911 for assistance. One woman reclined the driver’s seat, to which Scott crawled on top of the unconscious woman and began performing CPR.

Scott says all he could think about was Michael Scott singing the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” from the series’ hilarious CPR training sequence in the season five episode, “Stress Relief”. Fortunately for all parties involved, the disco song is the correct tempo for chest compressions.

Eventually, the unconscious woman started breathing and threw up. The paramedics arrived 10 minutes later and informed Scott that her fate may have been different if he didn’t intervene. Scott finished his shift and later visited the woman at the hospital.

(Read: Creed Bratton on The Future of The Office)

“If you don’t do CPR, that victim will die,” Courtney Slanaker, executive director of the Red Cross Southern Arizona chapter, told the publication. “Don’t be afraid to act. Whatever you do will help that victim and hopefully prevent a death.”

Slanaker insists that CPR training is vital for everyone and points out that it only costs $80. Then again, everyone’s watching The Office these days, so perhaps we’re in good hands after all. Revisit the scene in question below and take note.