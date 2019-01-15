Jersey Shore’s The Situation begins prison sentence, to serve alongside Michael Cohen

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Michael Cohen

Michael Sorrentino and Michael Cohen don’t just share a first name — they’ll soon find themselves residents of the same federal correction facility.

Sorrentino, a.k.a. “The Situation” from MTV’s Jersey Shore, recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion. He was sentenced to eight months in federal prison, which he’ll serve at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. Sorrentino reported to Otisville on Tuesday to formally begin his sentence.



Come March, Cohen is expected to join Sorrentino at Otisville. Donald Trump’s former attorney received a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to a variety of crimes, including campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress.

Once inside the medium security facility, Sorrentino and Cohen can expect to wake up at 6 a.m., eat breakfast, and then report to their work assignment, which could include landscaping or laundry. (Something tells me Sorrentino is especially qualified for the latter.) Lunch is at 10:45 a.m., dinner is at 4:30 p.m., and lights to the facility are turned off by 11:00 p.m (via People).

Inmates are allowed to spend up to $320 a month at the prison commissary, where they can purchase hair care products, clothing and, to the delight of Sorrentino, snacks.

Needless to say, The Situation will have some stories to tell once he gets out of prison and begins filming the next season of Jersey Shore (which has already been green-lit).