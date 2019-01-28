The Who announce Wembley Stadium show with Eddie Vedder

Pete Townshend and Eddie Vedder, photo by Joshua Mellin

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will return to the road this summer for their latest world tour. “Moving On! Tour”, as it’s been dubbed, will see the classic rock legends joined on stage by a local symphony orchestra.

Already The Who have mapped out the North American leg of the tour. Now, they’ve announced a special massive one-off date in their native UK. Taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 6th, the concert will feature performances from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs prior to The Who’s own headlining set.



See The Who’s upcoming tour itinerary below. You can grab tickets for the dates here.

(Listen: Discography: A Who Audio Podcast)

The Who 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/05 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ^

09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/08 – Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

^ = w/ Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs

In anticipation of The Who’s “Moving On! Tour”, be sure to check out our latest season of Discography in which host Marc with a C is offering the most expansive and comprehensive deep dive into The Who’s catalogue. He’s not only covering the studio records, but also dropping the needle on every live record, single, and solo release from Townshend, Daltrey, Keith Moon, and John Entwistle. Stream the first episode below.

Download | Subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS