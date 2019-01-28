The Who announce Wembley Stadium show with Eddie Vedder

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will return to the road this summer for their latest world tour. “Moving On! Tour”, as it’s been dubbed, will see the classic rock legends joined on stage by a local symphony orchestra.
Already The Who have mapped out the North American leg of the tour. Now, they’ve announced a special massive one-off date in their native UK. Taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 6th, the concert will feature performances from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs prior to The Who’s own headlining set.
See The Who’s upcoming tour itinerary below. You can grab tickets for the dates here.
(Listen: Discography: A Who Audio Podcast)
The Who 2019 Tour Dates:
05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
05/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
05/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/05 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ^
09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/08 – Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
^ = w/ Eddie Vedder and Kaiser Chiefs
In anticipation of The Who’s “Moving On! Tour”, be sure to check out our latest season of Discography in which host Marc with a C is offering the most expansive and comprehensive deep dive into The Who’s catalogue. He’s not only covering the studio records, but also dropping the needle on every live record, single, and solo release from Townshend, Daltrey, Keith Moon, and John Entwistle. Stream the first episode below.
Download | Subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS