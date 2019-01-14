The Who map out 2019 “Moving On! Tour”

The Who have revealed dates for their upcoming “Moving On! Tour”, a 29-city outing which comes in support of the band’s first new album in 13 years.
The tour is divided into two separate legs, the first of which kicks off in Grand Rapids, MI on May 7th and is highlighted by a date at Madison Square Garden on May 11th. The second leg runs from September 6th to October 13th and includes prominent stops at Fenway Park in Boston, Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Alpine Valley, WI, and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
As previously reported, each date will see Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend joined on stage by a local symphony. Daltrey told Rolling Stone that the idea stemmed from his own recent solo tour in which he plays The Who’s Tommy with the accompaniment of an orchestra. “I’ll be 75 years old in March and this feels like a dignified way to go and do music,” he remarked. “That’s all we’re really left with. We’re old men now. We’ve lost the looks. We’ve lost the glamour. What we’re left with is the music and we’re going to present it in a way which is as fresh and powerful as ever.”
Along with the orchestra, Daltrey and Townshend will be joined on stage by guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, and drummer Zak Starkey.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 18th via LiveNation. $1 of each ticket sold will benefit Teen Cancer America.
Tickets will also be available on secondary markets including StubHub.
The Who 2019 Tour Dates:
05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
05/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
05/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/08 – Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
