The Who map out 2019 “Moving On! Tour”

The Who - "Moving On! Tour"

The Who have revealed dates for their upcoming “Moving On! Tour”, a 29-city outing which comes in support of the band’s first new album in 13 years.

The tour is divided into two separate legs, the first of which kicks off in Grand Rapids, MI on May 7th and is highlighted by a date at Madison Square Garden on May 11th. The second leg runs from September 6th to October 13th and includes prominent stops at Fenway Park in Boston, Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Alpine Valley, WI, and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.



(Listen: Discography: A Who Audio Podcast)

As previously reported, each date will see Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend joined on stage by a local symphony. Daltrey told Rolling Stone that the idea stemmed from his own recent solo tour in which he plays The Who’s Tommy with the accompaniment of an orchestra. “I’ll be 75 years old in March and this feels like a dignified way to go and do music,” he remarked. “That’s all we’re really left with. We’re old men now. We’ve lost the looks. We’ve lost the glamour. What we’re left with is the music and we’re going to present it in a way which is as fresh and powerful as ever.”

Along with the orchestra, Daltrey and Townshend will be joined on stage by guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, and drummer Zak Starkey.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 18th via LiveNation. $1 of each ticket sold will benefit Teen Cancer America.

Tickets will also be available on secondary markets including StubHub.

The Who 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/08 – Alpine Valley, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

In anticipation, be sure to check out our latest season of Discography in which host Marc with a C is offering the most expansive and comprehensive deep dive into The Who’s catalogue. He’s not only covering the studio records, but also dropping the needle on every live record, single, and solo release from Townshend, Daltrey, Keith Moon, and John Entwistle. Stream the first episode below.

Download | Subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS