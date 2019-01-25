Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World announce co-headlining tour

Third Eye Blind (Debi Del Grande) and Jimmy Eat World (Philip Cosores)

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World will hit the road together this summer for the “Summer Gods Tour”.

The co-headlining trek will hit 35 US cities between mid June and early August. Ra Ra Riot will appear in a support role.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 1st via LiveNation. Tickets can also be obtained via secondary markets such as StubHub.

In August, Third Eye Blind released their covers EP, Thanks For Everything, featuring renditions of songs by Queens of the Stone Age, Bon Iver, and more. Also last year, Jimmy Eat World followed up their 2016 LP, Integrity Blues, with the release of two new songs, “Love Never” and “half heart”.

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World 2019 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

06/18 – Portland, OR @ Theater of The Clouds at Moda Center ^

06/19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

06/22 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion ^

06/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

06/28 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

06/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park ^

07/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica ^

07/03 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpartk ^

07/05 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC ^

07/06 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

07/08 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

07/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

07/11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

07/12 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

07/13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion ^

07/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Pavilion ^

07/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend ^

07/19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors ^

07/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

07/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

07/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

07/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

07/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

08/01 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

08/03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Ra Ra Riot

Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss new music, the interplay between punk rock and politics, and how the band plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut LP.

