Thom Yorke announces expanded Suspiria soundtrack featuring previously unheard material

Thom Yorke, photo by Philip Cosores

Last year, Thom Yorke provided music for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria, marking the Radiohead frontman’s first-ever film score project. The effort spanned a total of 25 original compositions, a mix of unnerving instrumental arrangements and more traditional, fully formed songs. Now, Yorke has announced a new, limited-edition 12-inch featuring previously unheard recordings leftover from his Suspiria sessions.

Due out February 22nd through XL and The Vinyl Factory, the forthcoming release comes with a total of seven tracks, including “The7th7th7th7thSon”, “Unused Spell”, and “A Conversation With Just Your Eyes”. There are also three alternate takes of the original Suspiria track “Volk” and a different version of “Unmade” dubbed, “Unmade Overtones”.



This vinyl-only edition of unreleased Suspiria recordings will be limited to just 1,500 copies. It can be pre-ordered here.

Check out the artwork and full tracklist below.

Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Vinyl Artwork:

Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A:

01. Unmade Overtones

02. Unused Spell

03. A Conversation With Just Your Eyes

Side B:

01. The7th7th7th7thSon

02. Volk Spin Off V1

03. Volk Spin Off V2

04. Volk Spin Off V3

Suspiria track “Suspirium” is up for Best Original Song at this year’s Academy Awards. Revisit it below.

Yorke recently announced that he won’t be attending Radiohead’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to prior commitments.