Thom Yorke pens first classical music composition “Don’t Fear the Light”

Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke has been making music for more than three decades and yet he’s still enjoying plenty of new firsts.

Last saw saw him provide music for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria, marking the Radiohead frontman’s first-ever film score project. This year, he and Radiohead will be formally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Yorke’s Suspiria track “Suspirium” is up for a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 91st Academy Awards.



Yorke is now adding classical musical composer to his impressive CV, as he’s helmed a new classical composition titled “Don’t Fear the Light” for Katia & Marielle Labeque, a piano duo from France. The piece for “two pianos, electronics and modular synthesizer are Yorke’s first compositions for classical music artists and concert halls,” according to a statement.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

Yorke and Katia & Marielle Labeque will premiere “Don’t Fear the Light” live at a series of “Minimalist Dream House” concerts in Europe this April, dedicated to minimal music pioneers and their successors. Yorke is also expected to “perform a new song with the pianists to close” each evening, possibly a preview of the frontman’s upcoming solo album.

Additionally, part of the “Minimalist Dream House” will see Bryce Dessner of The National take the stage to perform his own works.

“I’ll be there pretending I can read the music on the paper,” Yorke joked about the concert events on Twitter this morning.

Check out the concert dates below, and head here for more information.

Thom Yorke with Katia & Marielle 2019 Tour Dates:

04/07 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris

04/08 – Lyon, FR @ Auditorium de Lyon

04/09 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre

04/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Elb Philharmonie

good afternoon. i have written some new music for two pianos for Katia & Marielle Labeque. it will be performed in April, i’ll be there pretending i can read the music on the paper. which i can’t. i think it’s mostly sold out but here is the information🙏 https://t.co/5PXc1XOXu9 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) January 18, 2019

Earlier this week, Yorke shared an Electric Lady Studios in-session set, which saw him perform intimate, piano and acoustic guitar renditions of “Suspirium”, “Unmade”, and “Open Again”, as well as of the Radiohead favorite “Bloom”.