Thom Yorke shares Electric Lady Studios in-studio session: Watch

Thom Yorke - Live at Electric Lady Studios

Thom Yorke is waiting to hear word on whether his debut film score for Suspiria will receive an Oscar nomination. In the meantime, the Radiohead frontman has shared video of an in-studio session he performed at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The four-song set includes intimate, piano and acoustic guitar renditions of “Suspirium”, “Unmade”, and “Open Again”, as well as of the Radiohead favorite “Bloom”.





Next month, Yorke will release a companion EP to Suspiria, featuring seven previously unheard tracks from the recording sessions. Suspiria Limited Edition Unreleased Material EP will be released on limited-edition 12-inch vinyl and be made available on streaming services beginning February 22nd.