Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington announce On Cinema at the Cinema 2019 tour dates

On Cinema at the Cinema

Calling all Hobbit heads and Bond freaks! Film buffs Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington are back on the road yet again to bring On Cinema at the Cinema well beyond the Victorville Film Archives and into your own hometown.

“We are thrilled to bring this truly remarkable show to the Midwest and other regions of this great country,” says Heidecker in a press release. “Portions of this show constitute some of the most memorable moments of my entire life, while other segments are moments you may want to use the restrooms.”



Last year, the two adapted their long-running online series into a stage show, giving audiences their “famed movie expertise and exuberant feuds.” Our own Scott Sterling caught one of their gigs at last October’s Adult Swim Festival, where he applauded Turkington’s insight slideshow “detailing the career trajectories of actors who starred in George Burns’ massive 1997 blockbuster, Oh God.”

In addition to the tour, the two have confirmed that they’ll once more be celebrating Oscar with their Sixth Annual Live On Cinema Oscar Special, which goes down on February 24th. According to Turkington, their special is “the only place to find live, up-to-the-minute movie expertise and information, as well as tributes and interviews with the biggest names in Hollywood cinema history.”

Consult the tour dates below and bookmark Adult Swim for the forthcoming special. In the past, both Heidecker and Turkington have spoken to Consequence of Sound, specifically during their illustrious fallout in 2015, when Turkington was cruelly removed as host by an ill-tempered Heidecker. You can read both of those Q&As here and here.

Meanwhile, Turkington recently announced a new album as Neil Hamburger.

On Cinema At The Cinema Live 2019 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @Variety Playhouse

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre