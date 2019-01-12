Tom Sizemore arrested for possession of drugs

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime)

Tom Sizemore is in hot water again. According to the Burbank Police Department, the veteran actor was arrested for a misdemeanor drug possession on Saturday, January 5th after cops pulled him over.

TMZ reports that Sizemore’s car had been missing its front license plate and also had expired registration stickers. Arrest records indicate that a consented search revealed “various illegal narcotics”, among them reportedly heroin and meth.



Both Sizemore and his male passenger were later released after posting bail.

The arrest is the latest in a long string of charges for Sizemore involving drug use and battery against women. Last year, he was sued by a Utah woman, who claimed he groped her during a photo shoot when she was 11. She is currently seeking $3 million in damages.

Sizemore’s last notable performance was in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return.