Toro Y Moi shares new album, Outer Peace: Stream

Toro Y Moi, photo by Jack Bool

Toro Y Moi is set to return next week, January 18th, with his new album, Outer Peace. In anticipation, you can listen to an advanced stream of the 10-track LP via NPR.

The follow-up to 2017’s Boo Boo, Outer Peace finds Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bear taking his sound in a funky new direction. A number of collaborators assisted him in “music for a creative mind,” icluding WET (“Monte Carlo”), ABRA (“Miss Me”), and Instupendo (“50-50”).



Speaking with NPR, Bear called that latter collaboration one of his favorite songs on the LP:

“It’s very forwardly pop. It’s more of a straightforward pop song, and that’s something that I’ve always been afraid to attack: something that’s so simple, it’s just a sub and vocals with Auto-Tune. To me, that recipe was always like, ‘Eh, that’s cliché.’ But to take those cliché elements and try to do something fresh with it was the challenge, and I really enjoyed that.”

Bear also said Outer Space is geared towards computer-based creatives. “Technology is allowing people to become creative at home and become almost like entrepreneurs just from their desks,” he said. “I felt like that’s who I really wanted to connect with [on this album] — the people that are grinding behind the computer in a creative way.”

The album was previewed with the singles “Ordinary Pleasure” and “Freelance”. Stream the entire thing over at NPR, and watch the “Freelance” video below. Toro Y Moi will support the album with a short winter tour.

Outer Peace Artwork:

Outer Peace Tracklist:

01. Fading

02. Oridnary Pleasure

03. Laws of the Universe

04. Miss Me (feat. ABRA)

05. New House

06. Baby Drive It Down

07. Freelance

08. Who Am I

09. Monte Carlo (feat. WET)

10. 50-50 (feat. Instupendo)