New Townes Van Zandt album Sky Blue to be released on the late songwriter’s 75th birthday

Townes Van Zandt

The late country-folk icon Townes Van Zandt would have turned 75 on March 7th. To mark the occasion, TVZ Records are teaming up with Fat Possum to release a collection of previously unreleased music the songwriter drafted back in 1973 with his close friend Bill Hedgepeth. Sky Blue runs 11 tracks that span raw demos of TVZ’s celebrated classics, traditional covers, and two new originals.

The album is led by the single and opening track “All I Need”, a weathered, plaintive strummer. Across verses of run-on sentence reflection, TVZ outlines his trials and troubles – wishing for just a little bit of relief over music that carries itself like a shoulder to rest on. You can listen below.



Find the Sky Blue tracklist below. The album is out March 7th.

Sky Blue Tracklist:

01. All I Need

02. Rex’s Blues

03. Hills of Roane County

04. Sky Blue

05. Forever For Always For Certain

06. Blue Ridge Mountain Blues (Smoky Version)

07. Pancho and Lefty

08. Snake Song

09. Silver Ships of Andilar

10. Dream Spider

11. The Last Thing On My Mind