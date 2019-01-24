Troye Sivan and Lauv link up on new song “i’m so tired…”: Stream

Troye Sivan and LAUV

Troye Sivan seems to have mastered the art of the collaboration. His joint song with Charli XCX, “1999”, was named one of the best of 2018, and his Jónsi joint for Boy Erased, “Revelation”, was on the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards. For his latest team-up, Sivan hits the studio with fellow pop singer Lauv.

The two combine talents on “i’m so tired…”, a reflective, sobering listen which Sivan describes as “a heartbreak song about an inescapable person.” According to both musicians, the creation of the track was something of pure luck.



“We ended up creating an accidental duet,” Sivan notes. “When we wrote ‘i’m so tired…’ he just sounded too good singing it, so I think it was just natural to do the record together,” adds Lauv, who’s previously worked with Ed Sheeran, and DJ Snake, and Julia Michaels.

Hear it for yourself below. Sivan and Lauv will perform the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 6th.

Sivan’s 2018 record, Bloom, landed on our Top 50 Albums of the Year list.