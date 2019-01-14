Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more

Turnstile announce spring 2019 North American tour with Turnover and Reptaliens

The trek kick off April 5th in Houston, running until May 12th in Baltimore

by
on January 14, 2019, 4:08pm
0 comments
Turnstile
Turnstile, courtesy of Roadrunner Records

Hardcore punkers Turnstile are taking their dynamic live show on the road this spring, having just announced a spring 2019 North American trek with indie-rock band Turnover and sci-fi worshippers Reptaliens.

Turnstile and Turnover, not to be confused, will co-headline the tour, with Reptaliens providing support. The trek will launch April 5th in Houston, Texas, and run through a May 12th show in Baltimore, Maryland.

The past year has been a strong one for Turnstile, having released their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Time & Space, in February 2018. The disc landed in our Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018, while the track “Generator” made our list of the Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2018.

You can get tickets to the upcoming tour here.

Turnstile, Turnover and Reptaliens 2019 North American Tour Dates
04/05 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/06 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
04/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/09 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North
04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
04/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
04/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
05/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
05/04 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater
05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/07 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
05/08 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/09 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
05/11 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
05/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

Turnstile Turnover Tour Poster

Previous Story
Blink-182’s “Dude Ranch” inspires new vegan ranch dressing
Next Story
The Dandy Warhols’ Courtney Taylor-Taylor on ’90s Portland
No comments