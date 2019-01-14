Turnstile announce spring 2019 North American tour with Turnover and Reptaliens

Turnstile, courtesy of Roadrunner Records

Hardcore punkers Turnstile are taking their dynamic live show on the road this spring, having just announced a spring 2019 North American trek with indie-rock band Turnover and sci-fi worshippers Reptaliens.

Turnstile and Turnover, not to be confused, will co-headline the tour, with Reptaliens providing support. The trek will launch April 5th in Houston, Texas, and run through a May 12th show in Baltimore, Maryland.



The past year has been a strong one for Turnstile, having released their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Time & Space, in February 2018. The disc landed in our Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018, while the track “Generator” made our list of the Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2018.

You can get tickets to the upcoming tour here.

Turnstile, Turnover and Reptaliens 2019 North American Tour Dates

04/05 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/06 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

04/07 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/09 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

04/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

05/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

05/04 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/07 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

05/08 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/09 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

05/11 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

05/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!