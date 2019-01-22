Ty Segall announces new live album, Deforming Lobes, shares “Love Fuzz”: Stream

Ty Segall, photo by Kimberley Ross

Ty Segall dished out four albums in 2018, including covers LP Fudge Sandwich and one of the year’s best in Freedom’s Goblin. The prolific garage rocker, naturally, is planning another productive 12 months, today announcing a new live album.

Deforming Lobes is set to hit stores on March 29th through Drag City. It was recorded live on stage last year at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom onto two-inch tape. The material was then mixed at Electrical Audio by Steve Albini, the renowned studio wizard known for his work with the Pixies, Nirvana, and Jawbreaker.



(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

The eight-track collection includes selections from Segall records past, such as Emotional Mugger, Twins, and Manipulator. It also notably features Ty Segall’s Freedom Band — Mikal Cronin, Charles Moothart, Emmett Kelly, and Ben Boye — and marks the “first original statement” from the group, per a statement.

As a first look at Deforming Lobes, Segall has let loose a new live version of Twins track “Love Fuzz”. Stream that below.

Pre-order the new album here. Peep the artwork and full tracklist below.

Deforming Lobes Artwork:

Deforming Lobes Tracklist:

01. Warm Hands

02. Squealer

03. Breakfast Eggs

04. The Crawler

05. Finger

06. They Told Me Too

07. Cherry Red

08. Love Fuzz