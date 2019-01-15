Unpaid TSA agents, no longer giving a fuck, play uncensored rap music in airports

TSA agent, photo via Instagram

Because Donald Trump refuses to abandon plans for his xenophobic border wall, the US has entered day 25 of the partial government shutdown — officially the longest shutdown in the country’s history. As a result, millions of federal workers continue to go unpaid.

Airports have been especially hit hard by the shutdown, as many employees have called out sick, unwilling to put in time for zero pay. Those that have shown up… well, let’s just say they’ve been making the best of their situations: In recent weeks, passengers at New York’s JFK airport have reported hearing TSA agents blast explicit, uncensored versions of rap songs over the loudspeakers.



As Business Insider points out, “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott and Drake has been prominently heard, as has “Lift Yourself”, the “musical poop joke” song from Kanye West. Other tracks from Beastie Boys and Ludacris have also apparently been in rotation.

“We’re living in a simulation,” one passenger tweeted. Another said they felt like they were “in the Twilight Zone” after noticing “Sicko Mode” echoing through JFK.

No one really wants to be at the airport, passengers and now TSA agents included, but at least they don’t have to hear the same Kenny G and Nickelback songs over and over.

Check out some firsthand reactions to the TSA agents’ new playlists.

TSA has officially stopped giving a fuck. SICKO MODE (dirty version) is playing on the speakers at JFK lmfaooo — lsdipalma (@LSDiPalma) January 9, 2019

JFK is playing sicko mode we’re living in a simulation — cesar millan (the dog whisperer) (@postmetaboi) January 7, 2019

I was in JFK at 6:30am the other day and they were playing that poopty scoop Kanye song and I felt like I was in the twilight zone — Tracee Ellis Ross Jr (@virghoe_) January 9, 2019

JFK airport carousel blasting “No Sleep Til Brooklyn” at 10:30 PM is kinda alright with me. — RL Barnes, Ph.D. (@DigitalHistory_) January 7, 2019

the extremely weird feeling when the airport PA is blasting Paramore’s “Misery Business” like it’s a super hot 2007 Friday night at old JFK — Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) January 5, 2019

Revisit both “Sicko Mode” and “Lift Yourself” below so that you can readily identify them the next time you find yourself 200-people deep in a security checkpoint line. Thanks, Trump!