Vampire Weekend announce 2019 North American tour

Vampire Weekend have mapped out an expansive North American tour in support of their upcoming double album, Father of the Bride.
The 35-date outing features some of the band’s biggest shows to date, including Madison Square Garden in NYC, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Additionally, Vampire Weekend will headline festivals such as Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.
Tickets for the upcoming dates go on sale Friday, February 8th at 12:00 p.m. local time via LiveNation. You can also find tickets on the secondary market, including StubHub.
Vampire Weekend 2019 Tour Dates:
05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Fest
06/05 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
06/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
06/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
06/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
08/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/24 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
08/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
08/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
08/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
09/03 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
09/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre