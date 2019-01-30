Vampire Weekend announce 2019 North American tour

Vampire Weekend, photo by Paul R. Giunta

Vampire Weekend have mapped out an expansive North American tour in support of their upcoming double album, Father of the Bride.

The 35-date outing features some of the band’s biggest shows to date, including Madison Square Garden in NYC, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Additionally, Vampire Weekend will headline festivals such as Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.



Tickets for the upcoming dates go on sale Friday, February 8th at 12:00 p.m. local time via LiveNation. You can also find tickets on the secondary market, including StubHub.

Vampire Weekend 2019 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Fest

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

06/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

06/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

06/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

08/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/24 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

08/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

08/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/30 – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

09/03 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

09/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre