Vampire Weekend announce Madison Square Garden concert

Vampire Weekend, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Vampire Weekend have secured a date at Madison Square Garden as part of their upcoming tour in support of their new album, Father of the Bride.

MSG announced the news during Sunday’s game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. After showing VW frontman Ezra Koenig sitting courtside, the arena’s scoreboard revealed that the band would be playing New York’s world famous arena on September 6th.



Koenig subsequently confirmed the news on Instagram and revealed that a “full tour announce” is coming this week.

Along with a date at MSG, Vampire Weekend have confirmed festival appearances at Hangout Music Fest and Firefly Music Festival in the US and Mad Cool Festival in Spain.

Father of the Bride, the band’s fourth album, arrives this spring. Listen to the first two tracks, “Harmony Hall” and “2021”.

Vampire Weekend 2019 Tour Dates:

05/16-19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Fest

06/21-23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

09/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden