Ezra Koenig previews Vampire Weekend’s new double album, due out this spring

Vampire Weekend, photo by Debi Del Grande

After six long years, the wait for a new Vampire Weekend album is almost over. In a lengthy Instagram post this afternoon, frontman Ezra Koenig reveals a number of important tidbits regarding the upcoming record, including the initials of its title, its length, and the very, very imminent release of new songs.

According to Koenig, the Modern Vampires of the City follow-up is no longer titled Mitsubishi Macchiato, which had been its previous working title. Instead, the album bears the initials “FOTB”. The full title remains to be seen, but Koenig did mention tha tthe band actually “picked the name a few years ago.”



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

In terms of length, the record is considered a double album, as it features 18 songs spread across 59 minutes. “It’s a lot of songs but they all belong there,” Koenig remarks. A forthcoming vinyl edition will also be comprised of two LPs.

A release date for the album hasn’t been confirmed, but there is new music just around the corner. Koenig says Vampire Weekend plan to unveil three two-song drops every month until the record finally arrives, beginning next week. That’s a total of six new tracks each month (!), which if my math is right, means that all 18 songs of the album should be here in three months, aka around May (!).

Check out Koenig’s full post below. Let the excitement begin.