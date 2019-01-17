Ezra Koenig previews Vampire Weekend’s new double album, due out this spring

After six long years, the wait for a new Vampire Weekend album is almost over. In a lengthy Instagram post this afternoon, frontman Ezra Koenig reveals a number of important tidbits regarding the upcoming record, including the initials of its title, its length, and the very, very imminent release of new songs.
According to Koenig, the Modern Vampires of the City follow-up is no longer titled Mitsubishi Macchiato, which had been its previous working title. Instead, the album bears the initials “FOTB”. The full title remains to be seen, but Koenig did mention tha tthe band actually “picked the name a few years ago.”
(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)
In terms of length, the record is considered a double album, as it features 18 songs spread across 59 minutes. “It’s a lot of songs but they all belong there,” Koenig remarks. A forthcoming vinyl edition will also be comprised of two LPs.
A release date for the album hasn’t been confirmed, but there is new music just around the corner. Koenig says Vampire Weekend plan to unveil three two-song drops every month until the record finally arrives, beginning next week. That’s a total of six new tracks each month (!), which if my math is right, means that all 18 songs of the album should be here in three months, aka around May (!).
Check out Koenig’s full post below. Let the excitement begin.
View this post on Instagram
To the fans: I know that 5-6 years is considered a long time between records. Personally, I think it’s a dignified pace befitting a band that’s already placed three albums in stores but everyone has their own sense of time. (I swear the time between 3 & 4 felt shorter to me than 2 & 3. I may be in the minority on this one.) This album didn’t really take any longer to write/record than MVOTC. We just took more time on the front end to chill. I’ll admit I may have stretched out the mixing/mastering process (aka THE END) a little bit cuz spending half the day with my family & half the day at Ariel’s is my ideal life-rhythm & it’s painful to say goodbye to that rhythm. Many of you have been hungry for information and we’ve given you very little. I don’t like talking abt a project while in the middle of making it. I usually regret everything I say cuz it turns out to be wrong (so disregard anything I may have said in the past 5 years.) I thought abt making a recording diary to tide over the people leaving intense comments but…to me, the album IS the recording diary…man. It’s called “FOTB” (well those are the initials – that’s a VW tradition) and it’s 18 songs. Picked the name a few years ago. At some point early on, the album drifted from the Mitsubishi Macchiato aesthetic. It was a helpful guiding principle tho. Working titles are important too. It’s a lot of songs but they all belong there. (If you disagree, you can always say it was 6 songs too long & make a lil 12-song playlist version of it.) At first, I wanted to make two 23-song albums on some human chromosome shit but then 23&me started doing Spotify playlists and I don’t know…felt we’d been scooped. Is it a double album? The vinyl will be double so…yes? It’s about 59 minutes long. We can talk more abt that later – if u care. To me, it’s just FOTB. Anyway, we’re gonna start releasing music next week. After all that waiting, you should have the general schedule: -There will be three 2-song drops every month until the record is out. 1. hh/2021 2. s/bb 3. tl/uw. (plans can change that’s the plan) Thank you for ur patience, Ezra