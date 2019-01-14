Vera Farmiga and Jon Bernthal join cast for Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark

Vera Farmiga and Jon Bernthal

We are gradually learning more about The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming prequel film to HBO’s celebrated television series The Sopranos. Last week show creator David Chase divulged that the movie would explore “Tony’s boyhood” and feature prominently the stories of his father Johnny Boy and uncle Junior Soprano. Now, Variety reports that Vera Farmiga and Jon Bernthal have joined the cast, although their exact roles are yet to be revealed.

Farmiga is known for playing paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in the The Conjuring franchise and recently starred alongside Hugh Jackman in The Front Runner. She is currently filming the Netflix series Central Park Five and has roles in the upcoming films Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Captive State. Bernthal plays the titular role in Netflix’s Daredevel spin-off The Punisher, which is returning this month for its second season. He will also star alongside Shia LaBeouf in the forthcoming indie film Peanut Butter Falcon.



The pair join Alessandro Nivola, who will portray Dickey Moltisanti, the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano and father of Christopher Moltisanti.

We’ve heard no other casting details at this time, but production for The Many Saints of Newark is set to begin by New Line and Warner Bros. later this year.