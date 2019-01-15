Vic Mensa launches new project 93PUNX with cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie”: Stream

Vic Mensa, photo by Ben Kaye

Back in September, Vic Mensa told Consequence of Sound that he and Bad Brains frontman H.R. had recently worked on a new song described as “punk rock over trap drums.” It appears that forthcoming track will eventually be released under Mensa’s new punk-inspired band called 93PUNX.

In a recent Beats 1 interview, the Chicago rapper said he decided to form a new group after he realized he had music that wouldn’t quite fit on his more rap-oriented EP, Hooligans.



“I also was making this punk music,” said Mensa, who cites The Dead Kennedys and The Clash as two of his favorite bands. “As I came to have these two different separate entities, I was like, ‘OK, let me not try to just mash all of these together and have to compromise being to go all the way.’ I took the records that were more in a rap space and made this project out of them. And the punk records are going to be on that album.”

While that punk album isn’t quite ready yet, Mensa has officially launched 93PUNX today with a new cover of The Cranberries classic “Zombie”. The release coincides with the one-year anniversary of the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan.

“We connected to ‘Zombie’ because we were born from violence. RIP Dolores,” the rapper said in a press statement.

Take a listen below.

In addition to Bad Brains’ H.R., Mensa has said that his upcoming 93PUNX material will feature contributions from Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte.

As for The Cranberries, today they announced In The End, their eighth and final album with O’Riordan, as well as shared a new single called “All Over Now”.