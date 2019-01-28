Warped Tour reveals cities for 25th anniversary festivals

Warped Tour 25th Anniversary

After ending a 24-year run as a nationwide touring festival this past summer, Warped Tour is returning this year as a series of 25th anniversary celebrations. Back in December, festival founder Kevin Lyman revealed that the dates would occur in Cleveland, the East Coast, and the West Coast. Now, we know the exact cities for the two coastal events, as well as additional details.

In a new tweet posted today (January 28th), Warped organizers revealed that the 25th anniversary events will take place as a one-day event on June 8th at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio; as a two-day event June 29th-30th at the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and as a two-day event July 20th-21st at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.



25 YEARS OF THE VANS WARPED TOUR

🎟 Feb 25 • Pre-Sale Tickets On Sale

🎙 March 1 • Lineups Announced

🎫 March 1 • Tickets On Sale

The Cleveland event will coincide with the launch of the “Forever Warped” exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It will be a scaled-down event, but will still feature a number of bands performing on the outside grounds of the museum. The exhibit will feature instruments played by Fall Out Boy, No Doubt, Rancid, Reel Big Fish, and more.

The Atlantic City and Mountain View events will be full-fledged festivals, with the Warped Tour Twitter account explaining, “Mountain View & Atlantic City will be same Warped Tour vibe, multiple stages, extreme sports, sponsor activations, non profits, etc. Cleveland will be scaled back since it’s a more limited / intimate event — it will be outdoors and have a Warped feel, but with 1 stage.”

“The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019,” Lyman said of the 2019 events.

As the first Tweet mentions, a pre-sale will start on February 25th, with the artist lineups revealed on March 1st. Over the years, Warped Tour has served as a rite of passage for many notable punk, metalcore, and emo bands, so it’s a good bet that the artists will largely represent those genres, once the lineups are announced.