The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne got married inside a giant plastic bubble

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver married inside a bubble

Congratulations are in order for Wayne Coyne. The Flaming Lips frontman and longtime partner Katy Weaver were married this past Saturday during a ceremony in downtown Oklahoma. The happy couple did so in style, too, celebrating their vows inside of a gigantic plastic bubble, a staple prop from the Lips’ live shows.

“Miss Katy @katyweaver and I were married in a glorious rooftop ceremony on the roof at @plentymercantile in downtown OKC!!!” Coyne gushed on Instagram. “We ( Katy n Me with baby boy on the way !!) enter into this new year as a new family.”



Coyne, 57, and Weaver began dating in 2012, not long after Coyne divorced from his wife J. Michelle Martin-Coyne. The two were engaged in September, and in November, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Those who attended the wedding this past weekend include Lips bandmates like Steven Drozd and manager Scott Booker. Miley Cyrus, frequent Lips collaborator and best friend to Weaver, was also there following her own recent marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Check out photos from the wedding ceremony below.

The Lips put out Oczy Mlody back in 2017, but are expected to release a new album in April. Another project that Coyne may have in the works is a vinyl pressing of Cyrus’ urine (!), which he discussed on a recent episode of This Must Be the Gig. Revisit that below.

