Weezer, Pixies, and TV on the Radio team up for Madison Square Garden concert

How’s this for a triple bill? On March 12th, Weezer, Pixies, and TV on the Radio will share the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The concert is part of Weezer and Pixies’ upcoming co-headlining tour of North America, which kicks off four days earlier in Louisville, Kentucky. However, only MSG will feature TV on the Radio alongside the two veteran alt-rock acts.
Weezer recently released their 10-track covers LP, The Teal Album, which serves as precursor to The Black Album, a collection of brand new material due out on March 1st. Pixies recently announced work on their own new album, the making of which they’ll chronicle in a new podcast series. As for TV on the Radio, they’ve kept a relatively low profile since release Seeds in late 2014.
Check out the tour’s full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Weezer and Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:
03/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
03/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
04/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
^ = w/ TV on the Radio