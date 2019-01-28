Weezer, Pixies, and TV on the Radio team up for Madison Square Garden concert

How’s this for a triple bill? On March 12th, Weezer, Pixies, and TV on the Radio will share the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The concert is part of Weezer and Pixies’ upcoming co-headlining tour of North America, which kicks off four days earlier in Louisville, Kentucky. However, only MSG will feature TV on the Radio alongside the two veteran alt-rock acts.



Weezer recently released their 10-track covers LP, The Teal Album, which serves as precursor to The Black Album, a collection of brand new material due out on March 1st. Pixies recently announced work on their own new album, the making of which they’ll chronicle in a new podcast series. As for TV on the Radio, they’ve kept a relatively low profile since release Seeds in late 2014.

Check out the tour’s full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Weezer and Pixies 2019 Tour Dates:

03/08 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

03/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/14 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

03/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/31 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/05 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

04/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

^ = w/ TV on the Radio