Weezer release The Teal Album, featuring covers of Tears For Fears, Eurythmics, ELO, and more: Stream

Weezer's Teal Album

On March 1st, Weezer are set to release The Black Album. To tide fans over until then, Rivers Cuomo and co. have just unveiled a surprise 10-track covers LP which they’ve dubbed, The Teal Album.

The tracklist kicks off with Weezer’s chart-topping cover of Toto’s “Africa” before proceeding on to renditions of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”, The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”, a-ha’s “Take Me On”, Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky”, and TLC’s “No Scrubs”, amongst other tracks.



Take a listen to The Teal Album below. Physical copies of the album — which included limited-edition bundles with velcro wallets and signed dollar bills — are available through Weezer’s website.

Weezer (The Teal Album) Artwork:

Weezer (The Teal Album) Tracklist:

01. Africa (Toto)

02. Everybody Wants to Rule the World (Tears for Fears)

03. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (The Eurythmics)

04. Take On Me (a-ha)

05. Happy Together (The Turtles)

06. Paranoid (Black Sabbath)

07. Mr. Blue Sky (Electric Light Orchestra)

08. No Scrubs (TLC)

09. Billie Jean (Michael Jackson)

10. Stand By Me (Ben E. King)