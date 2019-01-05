Wendy’s roasts a bunch of metalcore, emo and pop-punk bands on Twitter

Whoever’s running Wendy’s Twitter account has likely been to a few Warped Tours, as evidenced by the number of metalcore, emo and pop-punk bands the hamburger chain roasted on its Twitter account yesterday in celebration of #NationalRoastDay.
If the goal was to use the campaign to appeal to the Hot Topic demographic, Wendy’s did it’s job, poking fun at such acts as Miss May I, Atreyu, Beartooth, Chelsea Grin, State Champs, Knocked Loose, The Browning, and Attila frontman Chris Fronzak, among others. Hell, they even went after the intergalactic beasts of GWAR, for good measure.
Among the best zingers was telling CKY’s Matt Deis, “We were trying to listen to some of your music but couldn’t find our Zune”, and telling Victory Records, “We need somebody to pick up this leftover stack of samplers from the early 2000s. It’s like emo AOL minutes.” Hopeless Records didn’t fair any better, being on the receiving end of this doozy: “Literally don’t have enough eyeliner for this right now.”
In fairness, some of these bands and labels asked to be roasted once they saw what was transpiring on the Wendy’s Twitter account, but gotta give the burger joint some big-time props for the witty insults.
When one person asked, “Damn, who’s the scene kid writing for Wendys,” he got the brilliant response, “Gotta get this hair swipe outta my face.”
Check out a bunch of Wendy’s #NationalRoastDay tweets below.