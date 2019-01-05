Wendy’s roasts a bunch of metalcore, emo and pop-punk bands on Twitter

Wendy's #NationalRoastDay

Whoever’s running Wendy’s Twitter account has likely been to a few Warped Tours, as evidenced by the number of metalcore, emo and pop-punk bands the hamburger chain roasted on its Twitter account yesterday in celebration of #NationalRoastDay.

If the goal was to use the campaign to appeal to the Hot Topic demographic, Wendy’s did it’s job, poking fun at such acts as Miss May I, Atreyu, Beartooth, Chelsea Grin, State Champs, Knocked Loose, The Browning, and Attila frontman Chris Fronzak, among others. Hell, they even went after the intergalactic beasts of GWAR, for good measure.



Among the best zingers was telling CKY’s Matt Deis, “We were trying to listen to some of your music but couldn’t find our Zune”, and telling Victory Records, “We need somebody to pick up this leftover stack of samplers from the early 2000s. It’s like emo AOL minutes.” Hopeless Records didn’t fair any better, being on the receiving end of this doozy: “Literally don’t have enough eyeliner for this right now.”

In fairness, some of these bands and labels asked to be roasted once they saw what was transpiring on the Wendy’s Twitter account, but gotta give the burger joint some big-time props for the witty insults.

When one person asked, “Damn, who’s the scene kid writing for Wendys,” he got the brilliant response, “Gotta get this hair swipe outta my face.”

Check out a bunch of Wendy’s #NationalRoastDay tweets below.

🙋‍♂️ — matt deis 🌎 (@mattdeis) January 4, 2019

And we need somebody to pick up this leftover stack of samplers from the early 2000s. It's like emo AOL minutes. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Literally don't have enough eyeliner for this right now. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Can't wait to do the wall of death, and the circle pit, and hear you tell us this is the best town of the tour so far while you run support for Hatebreed. 😉 #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Knock off Frankie Palmeri has jokes — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Honestly afraid of starting intergalactic war, and not sure what's considered an insult on your planet. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Haven't had a track worth listening to since the rapper quit. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

But who's The Rock without the people's elbow? #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Honestly impressed on how long the ex's and oh's wave is taking you. 😉 #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Why'd Ashes to Ashes take 3 years? It can't be that hard to write a bunch of break downs and scream over it. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Just when you thought pop punk was dead and gone someone threw a new coat of paint on New Found to get them on top 40. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

Is that what you told your dog when you were in the studio recording Counting Worms? — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019