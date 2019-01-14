Whitechapel and Dying Fetus to co-headline spring 2019 US tour

Deathcore mavens Whitechapel and death-metal veterans Dying Fetus are teaming up to co-headline a 2019 US trek, dubbed the “Chaos & Carnage” tour, and they’re bringing quite a few friends with them.
The tour, featuring support from Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, and Buried Above Ground, will launch April 18th at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, and wrap up May 17th at Ramkat in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Whitechapel will be out in support of their upcoming album, The Valley, which arrives on March 29th. Dying Fetus, meanwhile, are still supporting their most recent disc, 2017’s Wrong One To Fuck With.
“We are very excited to be a part of the Chaos & Carnage tour this year,” said Whitechapel in a band statement. “Dying Fetus has been a band we have grown up listening to and has influenced our sound over the years. We are grateful for the opportunity to shred the US co-headlining with them.”
Tickets for all shows are available at ChaosandCarnage.com. You can also get them here.
Whitechapel and Dying Fetus 2019 US Tour Dates:
04/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
04/19 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
04/20 – Reading, PA – Reverb
04/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater
04/24 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
04/25 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
04/26 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot
04/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
04/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
04/30 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
05/02 – Berkley, CA – UC Theatre
05/03 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
05/04 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom
05/05 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/07 – Springfield, MO – The Complex
05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
05/09 – San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
05/10 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live
05/11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05/12 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
05/13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
05/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
05/16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/17 – Winston Salem, NC – Ramkat