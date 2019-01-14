Whitechapel and Dying Fetus to co-headline spring 2019 US tour

Whitechapel, courtesy of Metal Blade

Deathcore mavens Whitechapel and death-metal veterans Dying Fetus are teaming up to co-headline a 2019 US trek, dubbed the “Chaos & Carnage” tour, and they’re bringing quite a few friends with them.

The tour, featuring support from Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, and Buried Above Ground, will launch April 18th at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, and wrap up May 17th at Ramkat in Winston Salem, North Carolina.



Whitechapel will be out in support of their upcoming album, The Valley, which arrives on March 29th. Dying Fetus, meanwhile, are still supporting their most recent disc, 2017’s Wrong One To Fuck With.

“We are very excited to be a part of the Chaos & Carnage tour this year,” said Whitechapel in a band statement. “Dying Fetus has been a band we have grown up listening to and has influenced our sound over the years. We are grateful for the opportunity to shred the US co-headlining with them.”

Tickets for all shows are available at ChaosandCarnage.com. You can also get them here.

Whitechapel and Dying Fetus 2019 US Tour Dates:

04/18 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

04/19 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

04/20 – Reading, PA – Reverb

04/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

04/24 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

04/25 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

04/26 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot

04/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

04/30 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

05/02 – Berkley, CA – UC Theatre

05/03 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

05/04 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom

05/05 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

05/07 – Springfield, MO – The Complex

05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

05/09 – San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

05/10 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

05/11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05/12 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

05/13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

05/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

05/16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/17 – Winston Salem, NC – Ramkat