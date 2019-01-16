Wild Nothing takes flight on new single “Blue Wings”: Stream

Wild Nothing, photo by Cara Robbins

Back in August, Jack Tatum dropped his fourth studio album as Wild Nothing. The 11-track Indigo boasted early singles like the funk-laden “Partners in Motion” and the synth-speckled “Letting Go”. Today, Tatum is back with “Blue Wings”, a standalone single leftover from his original Indigo sessions.

According to the dream pop songwriter, while the track is in line with his usual Wild Nothing material, it didn’t quite gel alongside the other Indigo selections. “There were a number of songs that were kicking when I was finishing Indigo and ‘Blue Wings’ was very nearly included,” he explained in a press statement. “I had sent the album off to mastering, but the song didn’t sit right with me and I decided, at the last possible moment, to leave it off the album.



Described as “intentionally a very bittersweet sounding song,” it features additional instrumentation from a familiar face and an important message of motivation:

“I asked Ben Talmi who did the string arrangements on ‘Shadow’ [a track off 2012’s Nocturne] to help out with this very simple dissonant string part I was hearing in my head which is now my favorite element in the track. It’s a song about walking through to the other side of crippling self-doubt with the help of someone you love. It’s a reminder to myself not to let things spiral, hard as it may be at times.”

Take a listen to “Blue Wings” below.

Tatum recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss Indigo. Revisit the conversation below.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS