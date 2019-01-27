XXXTentacion’s family announces birth of late rapper’s son

Jenesis Sanchez, the girlfriend of late rapper XXXTentacion, has given birth to a baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy.

“We’re happy to confirm that Baby and Mother are healthy,” according to a press statement released Saturday night. “Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love.”



XXXTentacion was murdered outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June 2018. Four men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Shortly after his death, it was revealed that XXXTentacion and Sanchez were expecting their first child together.