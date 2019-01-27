Menu
XXXTentacion’s family announces birth of late rapper’s son

Shortly after his death, it was revealed that XXXTentacion and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together

January 26, 2019
Jenesis Sanchez, the girlfriend of late rapper XXXTentacion, has given birth to a baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy.

“We’re happy to confirm that Baby and Mother are healthy,” according to a press statement released Saturday night. “Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love.”

XXXTentacion was murdered outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June 2018. Four men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

Shortly after his death, it was revealed that XXXTentacion and Sanchez were expecting their first child together.

