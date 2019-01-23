Yoshiki composes music for the films xXx 4 and Spycies, as X Japan finish up first album in 22 years

Big news in the Yoshiki world today, as the X Japan leader is teaming up with The H Collective on the latest installment in the xXx franchise, xXx 4, starring Vin Diesel. The movie, which is in pre-production, will feature a theme song with music written by Yoshiki.

The H Collective is also currently creating its first animated feature, Spycies, an action spy comedy produced by Chinese entertainment giant iQiyi. Yoshiki will create the theme song and music for Spycies. Expect the film to hit theaters in China on August 8th, 2019.



“Yoshiki is a great friend of ours at THC and we are incredibly proud to be working with such a talent on two movies which are both global in scope,” The H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said in a statement. “Spycies brings together talent from the US, Japan, China and France.”

Added Yoshiki, “I’m excited to be part of the new xXx film and Spycies; composing the new theme songs and collaborating on the film scores.”

Yoshiki, a drummer and pianist, has previously composed music for Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera, The Golden Globe Awards, and the anime series Attack on Titan.

In addition to the film news, it’s been revealed that X Japan have nearly completed work on their first new studio album in more than 22 years. The legendary Japanese rock act has sold 30 million singles and albums combined to date, with their last album, Dahlia, released in 1996. Sadly, classic members Hide (guitar) and Taiji (bass) passed away in 1998 and 2011, respectively.