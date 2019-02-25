2019 Academy Award Winners: The Complete List

91st Academy Awards (ABC)

The 2019 Academy Awards take place this evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Now in its 91st year, the annual award honors cinematic achievements in the film industry. For the first time in over 30 years, the ceremony will not have a host.

The full list of nominees can be found below and will be updated as the ceremony continues. Stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for more ensuing coverage of the ceremony, including our full reaction to this year’s winners.



Best Picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director:

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor:

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale, Vice

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Original Screenplay:

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth

Best Foreign Language Film:

Roma

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Shoplifters

Best Documentary Feature Film:

Free Solo

Of Fathers and Sons

Minding the Gap

RBG

Hale County This Morning This Evening

Best Documentary Short:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Best Animated Feature Film:

Incredibles 2

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Isle of Dogs

Best Animated Short Film:

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film:

Detainment

Marguerite

Fauve

Mother

Skin

Best Original Score:

BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard

Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat

Best Original Song:

“Shallow”, A Star Is Born, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars”, Black Panther, written by Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith

Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Performed by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

“I’ll Fight”, RBG, written by Diane Warren

Performed by Jennifer Hudson

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings”, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, written by Gilian Welch and David Rawlings

Performed by Tim Blake Nelson

Best Production Design:

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

First Man, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre and Gordon Sim

Roma, Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Best Cinematography:

The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Cold War, Lukasz Zal

A Star Is Born, Matty Libatique

Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

Best Costume Design:

Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite, Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres

Best Film Editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

Vice, Hank Corwin

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

BlacKkKlansman,Barry Alexander Brown

Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito

Best Sound Mixing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Visual Effects:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice