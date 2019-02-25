2019 Academy Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2019 Academy Awards take place this evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Now in its 91st year, the annual award honors cinematic achievements in the film industry. For the first time in over 30 years, the ceremony will not have a host.
The full list of nominees can be found below and will be updated as the ceremony continues.
Best Picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director:
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actor:
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale, Vice
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Best Actress:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Original Screenplay:
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Best Adapted Screenplay:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth
Best Foreign Language Film:
Roma
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Shoplifters
Best Documentary Feature Film:
Free Solo
Of Fathers and Sons
Minding the Gap
RBG
Hale County This Morning This Evening
Best Documentary Short:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Best Animated Feature Film:
Incredibles 2
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Isle of Dogs
Best Animated Short Film:
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film:
Detainment
Marguerite
Fauve
Mother
Skin
Best Original Score:
BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard
Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat
Best Original Song:
“Shallow”, A Star Is Born, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars”, Black Panther, written by Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith
Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“The Place Where Lost Things Go”, Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Performed by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda
“I’ll Fight”, RBG, written by Diane Warren
Performed by Jennifer Hudson
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings”, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, written by Gilian Welch and David Rawlings
Performed by Tim Blake Nelson
Best Production Design:
Black Panther, Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
The Favourite, Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
First Man, Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre and Gordon Sim
Roma, Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez
Best Cinematography:
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Cold War, Lukasz Zal
A Star Is Born, Matty Libatique
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Best Costume Design:
Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter
The Favourite, Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres
Best Film Editing:
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman
Vice, Hank Corwin
The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
BlacKkKlansman,Barry Alexander Brown
Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito
Best Sound Mixing:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Sound Editing:
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Visual Effects:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice