2019 Grammy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The Grammys

The 2019 Grammy Awards, the annual ceremony recognizing achievements in the music industry, takes place Sunday in Los Angeles. A majority of this year’s winners are being announced during a pre-telecast ceremony, which is streaming live online. Several of the major awards will be announced alongside a series of high-profile performances during tonight’s telecast, which aires live on CBS beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Beck (Colors) won Best Alternative Album, topping the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Björk, St. Vincent, and David Byrne. Colors was also awarded the Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; Emily Lazar, who worked on Colors, became the first woman to win in the category.



Though she’s boycotting tonight’s festivities, Ariana Grande was still victorious in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2018 LP, Sweetener. It marked the pop diva’s first-ever Grammy.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star is Born continued its winning streak, capturing Best Song For Visual Media over Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” and Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love”. Meanwhile, Black Panther claimed Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Lady Gaga also claimed Best Solo Pop Performance for “Joanne” from her latest album of the same name.

Dave Chappelle (Equanimity & The Bird Revelation) earned the Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

Brandi Carlile swept the American Roots category; her album By The Way, I Forgive You won Best American Roots Album, while “The Joke” won Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

Kacey Musgraves nabbed Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”) and Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”). Both songs appear on her album Golden Hour.

Childish Gambino’s earth-shattering video for “This Is America” claimed the prize for Best Music Video in a category that also included Janelle Monáe, The Carters, and Tierra Whack.

St. Vincent (Masseduction) won Best Recording Package, while “Weird Al” Yankovic (Squeeze Box) took home the Grammy for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.

See this year’s notable categories and their respective winners (designated in bold) below. This post will updated as winners are announced.

Album of the Year:

Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther

Record of the Year:

Cardi B – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Song of the Year:

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Best New Artists:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapelton – “Say Something”

Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best Dance Recording:

Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul”

Disclosure – “Ultimatum”

Fisher – “Losing It”

Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – “Electricity”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Best Rock Performance:

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

The Fever 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Best Rock Song:

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Ghost – “Rats”

Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album:

Beck – Colors

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best Metal Performance:

Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

Best R&B Performance:

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Best R&B Song:

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Miguel feat. J. Cole and Salaam Rmi – “Come Through And Chill”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. – “Focus”

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album:

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Best Rap Performance:

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice For What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6LACK feat. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Best Rap Song:

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar – “Win”

Best Rap Album:

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

The Greatest Showman

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Coco

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Comedy Album:

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Best Spoken Word Album:

Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All

Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)

David Sedaris – Calypso

Questlove – Creative Quest

Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”

Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade – “Remember Me”

Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This is Me”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video:

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

The Carters – “Apes***”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “Pynk”

Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”