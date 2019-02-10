2019 Grammy Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2019 Grammy Awards, the annual ceremony recognizing achievements in the music industry, takes place Sunday in Los Angeles. A majority of this year’s winners are being announced during a pre-telecast ceremony, which is streaming live online. Several of the major awards will be announced alongside a series of high-profile performances during tonight’s telecast, which aires live on CBS beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Beck (Colors) won Best Alternative Album, topping the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Björk, St. Vincent, and David Byrne. Colors was also awarded the Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; Emily Lazar, who worked on Colors, became the first woman to win in the category.
Though she’s boycotting tonight’s festivities, Ariana Grande was still victorious in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2018 LP, Sweetener. It marked the pop diva’s first-ever Grammy.
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star is Born continued its winning streak, capturing Best Song For Visual Media over Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” and Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love”. Meanwhile, Black Panther claimed Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.
Lady Gaga also claimed Best Solo Pop Performance for “Joanne” from her latest album of the same name.
Dave Chappelle (Equanimity & The Bird Revelation) earned the Grammy for Best Comedy Album.
Brandi Carlile swept the American Roots category; her album By The Way, I Forgive You won Best American Roots Album, while “The Joke” won Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.
Kacey Musgraves nabbed Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”) and Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”). Both songs appear on her album Golden Hour.
Childish Gambino’s earth-shattering video for “This Is America” claimed the prize for Best Music Video in a category that also included Janelle Monáe, The Carters, and Tierra Whack.
St. Vincent (Masseduction) won Best Recording Package, while “Weird Al” Yankovic (Squeeze Box) took home the Grammy for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.
See this year’s notable categories and their respective winners (designated in bold) below. This post will updated as winners are announced.
Album of the Year:
Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By the Way I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists – Black Panther
Record of the Year:
Cardi B – “I Like It”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Song of the Year:
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Best New Artists:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Solo Pop Performance:
Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Beck – “Colors”
Camila Cabello – “Havana”
Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”
Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapelton – “Say Something”
Zedd and Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best Dance Recording:
Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul”
Disclosure – “Ultimatum”
Fisher – “Losing It”
Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – “Electricity”
Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman Worldwide
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Best Rock Performance:
Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”
Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”
The Fever 333 – “Made An America”
Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”
Best Rock Song:
Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”
Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”
Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”
St. Vincent – “Masseduction”
Ghost – “Rats”
Best Rock Album:
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album:
Beck – Colors
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Best Metal Performance:
Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”
Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”
High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”
Trivium – “Betrayer”
Underoath – “On My Teeth”
Best R&B Performance:
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – “Summer”
Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”
H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar – “Best Part”
PJ Morton – “First Began”
Best R&B Song:
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Miguel feat. J. Cole and Salaam Rmi – “Come Through And Chill”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. – “Focus”
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album:
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo
Best Rap Performance:
Cardi B – “Be Careful”
Drake – “Nice For What”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – “Like I Do”
6LACK feat. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”
Post Malone and 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Best Rap Song:
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Eminem – “Lucky You”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar – “Win”
Best Rap Album:
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
The Greatest Showman
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Coco
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Comedy Album:
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
Best Spoken Word Album:
Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All
Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil deGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)
David Sedaris – Calypso
Questlove – Creative Quest
Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars”
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”
Miguel feat. Natalia Lafourcade – “Remember Me”
Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This is Me”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video:
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
The Carters – “Apes***”
Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”
Janelle Monáe – “Pynk”
Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”