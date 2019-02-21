21 Savage arrested by ICE, accused of being in US illegally: Report

21 Savage, photo by Philip Cosores

21 Savage was reportedly arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) early Sunday morning and is now facing deportation.

According to a statement from ICE (via WSB-TV 2), the rapper born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is a United Kingdom national who’s “unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.” The statement notes that 21 Savage “initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa.”



21 Savage is believed to have been born in Dominica. The West Indies island country gained its independence from Great Britain in 1978, but Dominicans are still able to claim British citizenship. He and his family moved to Atlanta in 2015 where he has maintained residence ever since.

Following a “targeted operation” early Sunday, 21 Savage is “presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.”

In a statement provided to TMZ, 21 Savage’s lawyer said, “We are working diligently to got Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged mothers and youths in financial literacy.”

This is a developing story…

