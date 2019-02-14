A bunch of ’80s one-hit wonders are touring together this summer

Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer

Fans of the ’80s have a hard time when it comes to seeing their favorite songs live. If you go out to see, say, A Flock of Seagulls or Modern English, odds are you’re going to wait all night to hear “Space Age Long Song” or “Melt With You”. It’s depressing for the bands, sure, but let’s be real, the majority want the songs they’ve been singing their whole lives.

Lost 80s Live gets real with those fans by giving them exactly what they want. For years, they’ve been offering stacked lineups, filled with their favorite one-hit wonders, who all can be found on Spotify playlists dubbed “Super ’80S PLAYLIST” or “Stranger things – 80s Songs.” It’s a win-win for the acts, too, as they’re playing bigger and better venues.



This year is no exception and the tour has coddled together a who’s who of favorites, specifically A Flock of Seagulls, When in Rome UK original members Farrington & Mann, Boys Don’t Cry, The Vapors, Real Life, and John Parr will be at every show. A few lucky fans might get to also see Bow Wow Wow and Wang Chung. A couple of the nights vary.

(Read: The 100 Best One-Hit Wonder Songs of All Time)

In other words, you’ll get to hear “I Ran (So Far Away)”, “The Promise”, “I Wanna Be a Cowboy”, “Turning Japanese”, “Send Me An Angel” (a personal favorite), and “St. Elmo’s Fire”. What’s more, as Rolling Stone points out, these bands won’t play long, which means you get right to “the good stuff” and can keep shuffling in the comforts of nostalgia.

Sound good to you? Grab your Farrah Fawcett Hair Spray, toss on that Member’s Only jacket, and polish off those Ray-Bans because Lost 80s Live begins this summer. Consult the full itinerary below and plan accordingly, aka find a convertible. You can score tickets here.

Lost 80s Live 2019 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Coney Island, NY @ The Ford Amphitheatre

08/03 – Peachtree, GA @ The Fredrick Brown, Jr Amphitheatre (The Fred)

08/09 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/17 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay

08/22 – Houston, TX @ The Arena Theatre

08/23 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino

08/24 – Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie

08/30 – Santa Ynez, CA @Chumash Casino Resort

08/31 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

09/01 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino – Outside Amphitheatre

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Downtown Las Vegas Event Center