A Day To Remember announce 2019 US tour with Knocked Loose and Boston Manor

A Day To Remember, via Epitaph Records

A Day To Remember have been off the road since July of last year, but they’ll hit US venues this spring/summer on a headlining trek dubbed, “Raisin’ Hell in the Heartland Tour”, with support from Knocked Loose and Boston Manor.

The Florida band’s most recent album is 2016’s Bad Vibrations, and there’s no word yet on whether the metalcore / pop-punk act will have new music out this year. The tour kicks off May 31st in Peoria, Illinois, and runs through a June 28th show in Providence, Rhode Island.



In addition to the US dates, A Day to Remember will be playing the Pa’l Norte Festival in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 23rd, and the UK’s Leeds and Reading festivals on August 23rd and 25th, respectively. You can get tickets here.

Kentucky hardcore act Knocked Loose also released their last album, Laugh Tracks, in 2016, premiering the video for the disc’s final single, “The Rain”, last year right here at Heavy Consequence.

UK pop-punk band Boston Manor delivered their sophomore album, Welcome to the Neighbourhood, last year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 1st via LiveNation. Once they sell out you can get them here.

A Day To Remember US Tour Dates with Knocked Loose and Boston Manor

05/31 — Peoria, IL @ Wixo Spring Fling *

06/05 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/07 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *

06/08 — Madison, WI @ The Slyvee

06/10 — Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

06/11 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

06/12 — San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center

06/14 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

06/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

06/16 — Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

06/18 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

06/20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/21 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

06/22 — Richmond, VA @ The National

06/23 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ Mid-Hudson Civic Center ^

06/27 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

06/28 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre ^

* = festival date – A Day To Remember only

^ = no Knocked Loose