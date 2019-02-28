“A Star Is Korn” reimagines hit movie with Jonathan Davis in place of Lady Gaga: Watch

A Star Is Korn

As pioneers of nu-metal, Korn emerged from Bakersfield, California, to become multiplatinum sensations, kicking the likes of *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys out of the top spot of the Total Request Live countdown on MTV, and still going strong today. But what if singer Jonathan Davis had taken a different path to stardom?

A new parody of A Star Is Born puts Jonathan Davis (played by comedian Heather Alarcón Higginbotham) in the place of Lady Gaga’s Ally, as he’s discovered by troubled country singer Jackson Maine (played by comedian Anna Salinas).



The first half of “A Star Is Korn” is practically a shot-for-shot recreation of the trailer for A Star Is Born, complete with the Oscar-winning song “Shallow” providing the soundtrack. The major difference is Higginbotham’s Davis in an Adidas track suit gazing lovingly into the eyes of Salinas’ version of Bradley Cooper’s Maine.

Side note: Both actresses also seem to be channeling Carrie Bradshaw’s “Lance” character on Portlandia.

Then, about a minute and 45 seconds into the clip, boom — we get some nu-metal scatting as Korn’s “Freak on a Leash” kicks in, followed by quick cuts of the drama that ensues. Watch it all unfold below:

As for the real Korn, they’re working on a new album, and just announced a co-headlining summer North American tour with Alice in Chains. Tickets are available here.

Meanwhile, A Star Is Born will return to theaters tomorrow (March 1st) with 12 additional minutes of footage that didn’t appear in the original cut.