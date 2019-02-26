Aerosmith bringing their Vegas show to the East Coast

Aerosmith

Even before playing the first show of their previously announced “Deuces Are Wild” residency in Las Vegas, Aerosmith have announced an East Coast run of Vegas-style dates. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will bring the show to resort venues in Maryland, New Jersey, and their home state of Massachusetts this summer.

The newly announced performances will take place in August at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland; the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and the MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts.



(Buy: Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” Residency Tickets)

In addition to the East Coast dates, Aerosmith also recently announced a second leg of Vegas dates for the fall, set to take place from September through December. Those are in addition to the originally announced April, June, and July gigs. All the Vegas shows will take place at the Part Theater. See the full itinerary of all the “Deuces Are Wild” tour dates below. You can get tickets here.

The “Deuces Are Wild” shows are being produced by Giles Martin, who is known for creative efforts on the popular Vegas show “The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil”. A press release revealed that the show is set to feature “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions” as well as “one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas.

“Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” Dates:

At the the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada:

April: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July: 2, 4, 7, 9

September: 21, 23, 26, 28

October: 1, 3, 6, 8

November: 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29

December: 1, 4

At MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland:

August 2019: 8, 10, 13

At the Borgata in Atlantic City New Jersey:

August: 16, 18

At the MGM Springfield in Massachusetts:

August: 21, 24, 26, 29