Al Green announces live comeback

Al Green

The Reverend Al Green will return to the road this April for his first concerts in more than seven years.

The brief outing surrounds Green’s upcoming appearance at New Orleans Jazz Fest and includes headlining dates in Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 8th. You can also get them here.

Al Green 2019 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Factory

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

04/30 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

These days, Green dedicates the majority of his time to his ministry in Memphis, Tennessee. Last year, he recorded and released “Before The Next Teardrop Falls”, his first single in almost 10 years.