R.I.P. Alex Brown, guitarist of hardcore punk band Gorilla Biscuits dies at 52

Gorilla Biscuits guitarist Alex Brown, via Instagram: civ_gb

Alex Brown, longtime guitarist of the veteran New York hardcore punk band Gorilla Biscuits, has died at the age of 52. The musician was also a talented painter, and his death was reported as an aneurysm yesterday (February 1st) by ArtForum magazine, though Gorilla Biscuits singer Anthony Civarelli specified that Brown’s death was the result of a basal ganglia stroke.

Before joining Gorilla Biscuits, Brown was a member of the hardcore bands Side by Side and Project X. He joined Gorilla Biscuits in time for the seminal and influential 1989 album Start Today, but the band would break up sometime in 1991 or 1992. However, he rejoined the band for reunion shows in 1997 and again from 2005 until the present.



Upon their initial break-up, singer Anthony Civarelli, bassist Arthur Smilios, and drummer Sammy Siegler would go on to form the punk band CIV, who would score a big hit with “Can’t Wait One Minute More”. Gorilla Biscuits guitarist Walter Schreifels, who also played bass in Youth of Today, would go on to front Quicksand and Rival Schools.

Brown, meanwhile, enjoyed a second career as a painter, who studied at Parsons School of Design and was inspired by found photos and other materials when creating his works. His paintings were often displayed at the New York gallery Feature, Inc., with select works seen in a slideshow at the gallery’s website.

Upon the news of his death, Civarelli, posted the following note on Instagram, “The world lost a son, brother, uncle, artist, musician and loving friend this week. I lost my bandmate and friend of over 30 years, a piece of my heart died this week and all I can do is think of all the fun, shows, meals flights and trips we had together. All the late night talks and all the early morning hangs with him and my wife and kids. There will never be another alex brown. A memorial service will be held in Iowa in the coming weeks. Tell the ones you love that you love them, alex passed away from natural causes a basal ganglia stroke.”

Smilios also posted a tribute to Brown, saying, “I’m going to miss you, Alex. This sums up how you made me feel. I love you, buddy. Completely heartbroken. Stage Right is going to suck.”

Our condolences go out to Alex Brown’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. Watch Gorilla Biscuits performing the songs “Start Today” and “High Hopes” live in 2016 in the videos below: